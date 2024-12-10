National Testing Agency announces schedule for CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2024: Details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2024. The examination will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2024. The application process for this examination commenced yesterday and will remain open until December 30, 2024. Candidates must ensure that the application form is submitted by the deadline. The last date for fee payment is December 31, 2024.

The correction window for the application form will be available from January 1 to January 2, 2024, providing candidates the opportunity to make necessary modifications.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for three hours. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be available in both English and Hindi.

The exam will cover five subject papers:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

Candidates are required to apply online only through the official website https://csinet.nta.ac.in during the specified period. Application forms submitted by any other means will not be accepted. Each candidate is allowed to submit only one application. Any candidate found submitting multiple applications will face strict action.

Exam Fee: The examination fee must be paid online only via debit/credit cards, internet banking, or UPI. Candidates should ensure that the provided email address and mobile number are accurate, as all communication from NTA will be sent to these contact details.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to NTA’s support email.