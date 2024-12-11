Kolkata Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flood Risk in Three Districts

A low-pressure area has developed in the Bay of Bengal, combined with western disturbances, which is expected to bring rainfall to parts of Bengal. Despite mid-December approaching, the anticipated winter chill remains absent. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the southern districts, delaying the onset of winter-like conditions in South Bengal. This significant weather change is likely to occur in the second week of December, causing fluctuating temperatures.

The weather forecast indicates that temperatures in South Bengal will remain higher than usual for this time of year. Instead of the cool northwesterly winds typical of winter, warm southerly winds are prevailing during the day. The Meteorological Department does not foresee any significant drop in temperature in the immediate future, and there is little chance of winter conditions setting in soon across the districts.

Rainfall is expected today in several areas, including Kolkata, but bone-chilling cold is not anticipated. In fact, temperatures are likely to rise in various districts of South Bengal. The minimum temperatures will remain elevated, and no major weather changes are expected before Thursday, further delaying the arrival of winter chill in the region.