Fresh Snowfall in J&K’s Higher Reaches Attracts Tourists

Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Sinthan Top in Kashmir are currently covered in snow after recent snowfall, creating a lively atmosphere that is drawing visitors. Authorities are optimistic that tourist arrivals in 2024 will surpass last year’s record of 2.3 million visitors. Tour operator Sajjad Ahmed Kralyari noted a significant uptick in tourism in December due to snowfall in the higher regions, with many tourists eager to experience the winter wonderland of Kashmir.

Gulmarg remains the most popular destination for winter tourism, known for its snow-covered slopes. Visitors like Ajit Kumar from Maharashtra described their experience in Gulmarg as unforgettable, vowing to recommend the region to others. Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, reported steady foreign tourist arrivals, with 200-500 international visitors coming daily despite the delayed snowfall. To boost winter tourism, the department plans to host festivals in Gulmarg and Pahalgam featuring national-level artists.

Hotels in Gulmarg are optimistic about a strong tourist season, especially after last year’s disappointment caused by minimal snowfall. The weather department’s prediction of more snow has increased confidence among hoteliers and authorities. Yaqoob expressed hope for record-breaking tourism numbers in 2024 based on the current trend of visitors and the region’s growing appeal for winter travel.