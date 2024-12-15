IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in TN on Dec 17-18 Due to Bay of Bengal System

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal within 24 hours due to an upper-air cyclonic circulation in the South Andaman Sea region. The system is anticipated to intensify and move west-northwest toward the Tamil Nadu coast over the following two days, prompting weather alerts for the region.

In response to this development, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu on December 17 and 18. On December 17, districts such as Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur are forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rain, while areas including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai may receive heavy rain.

The heavy rainfall is predicted to continue on December 18, affecting districts like Cuddalore and Villupuram with very heavy downpours. Additional districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The IMD further warns of continued rainfall in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore on December 19.