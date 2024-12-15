Know how to create and use WhatsApp Polls

Mumbai: WhatsApp polls allow users to create questions with multiple answer options directly within a chat. It is a convenient way to gather opinions, streamline decision-making and enhance communication within personal and professional settings.

A WhatsApp poll is a feature that allows users to post a question with several answer choices in a chat or group. Participants can select their preferred option(s) and view results in real time. Users can create polls with up to 12 options.

Also Read: Most Googled travel destinations by Indians in 2024

Here’s how you can create a WhatsApp poll from your Android or iOS device:

For Android Devices:

Open the chat you want to create a poll in.

Tap the attachment icon (paperclip symbol).

Select “Poll” from the options.

Enter your question under “Question”.

Add up to 12 answer choices under “Options”.

Rearrange the options by holding and sliding them up or down.

Toggle off “Allow Multiple Answers” if only one response is required.

Tap “Send” to post the poll.

For iOS Devices:

Open the relevant chat.

Tap the “+” icon near the message box.

Choose “Poll”.

Input your questions and options.

Adjust the order by dragging them as needed.

Toggle off multiple answers if only a single response is needed.

Press “Send” to share the poll.

Open the chat you want to create a poll in.

Tap the attachment icon (paperclip symbol).

Select “Poll” from the options.

Enter your question under “Question”.

Add up to 12 answer choices under “Options”.

Rearrange the options by holding and sliding them up or down.

Toggle off “Allow Multiple Answers” if only one response is required.

Tap “Send” to post the poll.

WhatsApp has also given an option to create polls in Channels. Here’s how you can do it:

Navigate to your WhatsApp channel.

Tap the “Create Poll” button.

Input the question and answer options.

Publish the poll to your channel for followers to participate.

Channel poll results can be monitored through these steps:

Open your WhatsApp channel.

Tap on the poll in question.

Access the results and analyse audience responses.