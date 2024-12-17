Cold Wave Alert: Temps Drop from Dec 17, Rainfall Likely from Dec 19

Karnataka is set to experience a cold wave starting December 17, with the Meteorological Department issuing warnings for several districts, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagar, Bagalkot, Raichur, and Yadgir. In the past 24 hours, Bidar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, which is expected to drop further to 7°C. The sudden dip in temperatures is linked to shifting atmospheric conditions and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, affecting the northern interior regions of the state.

The cold wave is accompanied by dense fog, reducing visibility in several areas, particularly in the plains. Meanwhile, hilly regions in India are experiencing even harsher conditions, with temperatures between -4°C and -8°C. Weather experts expect the cold wave to extend to other states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This widespread cold spell is anticipated to persist over the next few days, signaling a prolonged period of chilly weather.

Starting December 19, Karnataka will also see rainfall, including in Bengaluru, offering some relief from the cold wave. Despite this, temperatures are expected to remain low across the state. In Bengaluru, temperatures have already begun to drop, though the city continues to experience sunny weather. Authorities are advising residents to prepare for the cold wave’s effects and potential disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility.