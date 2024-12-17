MP Exam Error: Candidate Scores 101.66 Out of 100

Job aspirants in Indore staged a protest over alleged irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh government’s recruitment exam, where a candidate reportedly scored 101.66 marks out of 100 due to the “normalisation” process. The joint recruitment exam for forest and jail department posts, held in 2023, resulted in widespread outrage after the results were announced on December 13 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. The normalisation process was applied to adjust scores for fairness in multi-session exams, which the board explained could lead to scores above 100 or below zero.

Protesters, led by Gopal Prajapat, submitted a memorandum to the district collector addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding an investigation into the alleged fraud. Prajapat expressed concerns about the fairness of the normalisation process, stating this was the first instance in the state’s history where a score exceeded the total marks. The agitating candidates believe this anomaly reflects deeper issues in the examination process and want authorities to ensure transparency and fairness in recruitment.

The protesters warned that failure to address their grievances would lead to more significant demonstrations. They questioned the legitimacy of the exam, which was conducted for forest guard, field guard (executive), and jail guard (executive) posts, insisting that the normalisation process had been misapplied. The incident has fueled distrust among job seekers, who are calling for immediate corrective action and a thorough investigation into the recruitment procedures.