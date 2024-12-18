Nadda accuses Congress of pushing for religion-based reservations

During a discussion on ‘75 Years of the Constitution of India’ in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda accused the Congress of attempting to introduce religion-based reservations, citing BR Ambedkar’s stance against such practices. Nadda alleged that the Congress tried to provide religious minority reservations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the backward classes category, a move later struck down by the high court. He further accused the party of making constitutional amendments for political gain, which, according to him, has necessitated the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill to address frequent government topplings and ensure stability.

Nadda also criticized the Congress for its role in the 1975 Emergency, dismissing their claims of regret. He challenged the party to show genuine remorse by participating in ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’ on June 25, 2025, marking 50 years since the Emergency was imposed. He accused the Congress of engaging in “minority appeasement” with examples like the Shah Bano case and the handling of triple talaq, claiming the party succumbed to vote-bank politics and lacked the courage to implement reforms upheld by the Supreme Court.

Furthering his criticism, Nadda accused the Congress-led government of attempting to allocate 4.5% of backward class reservations to Muslim minorities, a decision overturned by the Supreme Court. He charged the Congress with manipulating constitutional provisions for appeasement politics. Additionally, he blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress for introducing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.