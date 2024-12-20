Know how to apply for PAN 2.0 card reprint with QR code

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document. PAN card can be used as a valid ID proof for a host of services.

PAN cardholders can now obtain a reprinted card with a QR code for a minimum of Rs 50 under PAN 2.0. The registered email address is where the tax department will send the new card. Taxpayers can also alter their PAN information for free in income tax records before requesting a reprint. A

Two organisations, Protean (formerly NSDL e-governance) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd (UTIITSL) have been selected by the income tax department to provide PAN-related services. Where to send your reprint request for a QR-coded card will depend on the issuing agency information located on the back of your current PAN card.

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to use Protean’s (formerly NSDL) web portal to get a PAN card reprint:

Step 1: Go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/ReprintEPan.html to get started.

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, PAN, and Aadhaar (if applicable for persons) on the page that appears. Click ‘Submit’ after checking the relevant boxes.

Step 3: After submitting, check the next page for your partially masked information as kept by the income tax department. Select whether you want your OTP delivered via email, phone, or both.

Note: ‘Generate OTP’ is selected after confirming dispatch to the registered communication address.

Step 4: Within ten minutes of the OTP being generated, enter and validate the received one.

Step 5: After validation, make the payment. A PAN card reprint with a QR code costs Rs 50. Remember to submit after agreeing to the service conditions.

Step 6: On the following page, complete the Rs 50 payment. Save the acceptance receipt that is generated later since it allows you to get the e-PAN from the NSDL website 24 hours later.

Step 7: Your registered address is where the physical PAN card will be sent, and it should arrive in 15 to 20 days.

How to reprint a PAN card with a QR code from UTIITSL?

Go to https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/reprint.html, the official UTIITSL portal, and select ‘Reprint PAN card’.

You will be taken to a new page after selecting.

After entering the necessary data, such as your birthdate, PAN number, and the shown captcha code, click ‘submit’.

Use the same process as described above on the UTIITSL website to get a PAN card reprint with a QR code.