Know how to update WhatsApp on Android and iPhone

Mumbai: The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp is the most popular texting platforms in India. It has millions of users. It includes several new advanced features such as Meta AI integration, Channels, WhatsApp Business, and much more.

Meta brings new user-friendly features and updates for enhanced user experience and personalisation. So, if you want to enjoy all new features and updates, make sure to keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version.

Steps to update WhatsApp on Android:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store, on your Android phone

Step 2: Visit “My apps & game” from the Menu.

Step 3: Scroll till you find “WhatsApp” and click on the app.

Step 4: Now, simply click on “Update” to install all the new features.

Also, if the page showcases “Open” instead of an “Update” button then know that you already have the latest version of WhatsApp.

Steps to update WhatsApp on iPhone:

Step 1: Go to the Apple App Store on your iPhone.

Step 2: In the updates tab, locate “WhatsApp”

Step 3: Now, simply click on the “Update” button to download the latest version.