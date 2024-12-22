Indian Railways cancels 30 pairs trains till February 1: Details

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway has announced cancellation of several suburban trains. About 30 pairs of suburban trains will remain cancelled daily starting Saturday until February 1, 2025 in the Howrah division. The cancellations are to facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art bow string girder bridge, replacing the old Benaras Road overbridge between Howrah and Liluah stations.

The affected services include 15 pairs of Howrah-Bandel-Howrah locals, 11 pairs of Howrah-Sheoraphuli-Howrah locals, and 2 pairs each of Howrah-Belur Math-Howrah and Howrah-Shrirampur-Howrah locals.

Also Read: Land Rover introduces 2025 Range Rover Sport in India: Price, Features

Movement of express trains will also be impacted during the construction phase, with delays ranging from 20 minutes to an hour. The affected trains include:

12370 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbha Express

12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express

15272 Muzaffarpur-Howrah Jansadharan Express

13030 Mokama-Howrah Express

Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express