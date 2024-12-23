Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped a five day losing streak to settle higher in Monday’s trading session. The BSE Sensex climbed 0.64 per cent or 498.58 points to settle at 78,540.17. The NSE’s Nifty50 rallied 0.95 per cent or 165 points to close at 23,753.45 levels.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,671 against 2,375 stocks that declined, and 144 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,190. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 210, and those that hit a 52-week low was 84. A total of 309 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 368 in the lower circuit.

On the BSE Sensex, 20 out of 30 stocks higher. Top gainers were ITC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and IndusInd Bank. Top losers were Zomato, Maruti, and HCL Tech. Similarly, on the NSE, 32 out of 50 stocks settled higher green. Top gainers were JSW Steel, ITC and Hindalco being the top gainers. Top losers were HeroMoto Corp, Maruti, and HCL Tech.

Meanwhile, the broader indices underperformed benchmark indices as they settled on a mixed note. The BSE Midcap closed 0.10 per cent higher while the BSE SmallCap index settled 0.60 per cent lower.

Sectorally, most sectors finished off in the green zone, except Nifty Media, Healthcare, and Auto sectors that closed in red. On the filip side, Nifty Realty outran others, rising 1.47 per cent, and followed by Nifty Bank, up 1.10 per cent, Nifty FMCG, up 0.96 per cent and Nifty Financial Services, up 0.82 per cent among others.