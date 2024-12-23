WhatsApp to stop working on these Android smartphones: Full list

Mumbai: Meta owned social media messaging platform WhatsApp has decided to end support for older Android devices from 2025. Starting on January 1, WhatsApp will no longer work on Android phones running Android KitKat or older versions.

WhatsApp is ending support for older Android devices because the hardware on these older devices is not capable of supporting the new features coming to the app. So, people using older Android models would need to upgrade their phones in order to continue using the personal messaging app.

Android KitKat was released back in 2013 and Google also ended support for the operating system earlier this year.

Top Android phones that won’t support WhatsApp in 2025:

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC One X

HTC One X+

HTCDesire 500

HTCDesire 601

LG Optimus G

LG Nexus 4

LG G2 Mini

LG L90

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia SP

Sony Xperia T

Sony Xperia V