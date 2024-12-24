Gynecological disorders that women must never ignore

A woman’s body goes through multiple changes at different ages. These changes not only affect the physical appearance but contribute to hormonal shifts. Every woman suffers from one or more gynaecological problems at some point in her lifetime.

5 common gynaecological conditions in women:

1. Endometriosis: Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Endometriosis can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause.

Ignoring endometriosis can lead to adhesions and ovarian cysts among other potential consequences, as well as increased symptoms and a reduced quality of life. Hormone therapy, surgery or early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce symptoms and maintain fertility.

2. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

PCOS can cause long-term problems including type-2 diabetes and heart disease if left untreated. Managing PCOS requires changing one’s lifestyle and diet and using medicines to regulate symptoms and menstrual cycles.

Also Read: Know what is ‘menstrual migraine’

3. Uterine fibroids: Fibroids, also known as uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They are quite common and affect women of reproductive age. The chances of getting affected increases with age. Fibroids are usually benign but they can affect a woman’s fertility.

Ignoring fibroids can result in problems with fertility and anemia from excessive bleeding. Medication to relieve symptoms, minimally invasive techniques such as uterine artery embolization, and surgical treatments like myomectomy or hysterectomy are available as forms of treatment.

4. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID): PID is an infection of the female reproductive system that is frequently brought on by gonorrhoea or chlamydia, two sexually transmitted diseases. Ignoring PID increases the chance of an ectopic pregnancy, infertility and chronic pelvic pain. Antibiotic therapy must be started to avoid problems and protect reproductive health.

5. Cervical dysplasia: The term ‘cervical dysplasia’ describes abnormal alterations in the cervix’s cells, which are frequently brought on by an HPV infection. If cervical dysplasia is ignored, untreated cervical cancer may result. Cervical dysplasia can be prevented and detected early for successful treatment, such as treatments like cone biopsy or loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP), with the support of routine cervical screening (Pap smears) and HPV immunization.