Know vitamins and minerals women need

Women’s nutritional needs are influenced by factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause. Deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals can lead to health issues. A balanced intake of essential nutrients helps prevent deficiencies, supports overall well-being, and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses.

Essential vitamins for women:

1. Vitamin D

Vital for calcium absorption, bone health, and immune function. It also helps regulate mood, making it important for women prone to seasonal affective disorder (SAD). The sources includes sunlight, fortified dairy products, fatty fish like salmon, and egg yolks.

2. Vitamin B12

Essential for red blood cell production, brain health, and energy metabolism. Women on vegetarian or vegan diets are particularly at risk of deficiency. The sources includes meat, fish, dairy products, and fortified cereals.

3. Folate (Vitamin B9)

Crucial for DNA synthesis and cell repair, folate is especially important for women during pregnancy to prevent birth defects. The sources includes leafy greens, citrus fruits, beans, and fortified grains.

4. Vitamin C

Boosts immunity, promotes collagen production for healthy skin, and enhances iron absorption. The sources includes citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli.

5. Vitamin E

Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage and promoting skin health. The sources includes nuts, seeds, spinach, and sunflower oil.

Essential minerals for women:

1. Calcium

Critical for bone health, especially as women age and are at greater risk of osteoporosis. It also supports muscle function and nerve signalling. The sources includes dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, almonds, and leafy greens like kale.

2. Iron

Necessary for the production of haemoglobin, which transports oxygen in the blood. Women, especially those of reproductive age, need more iron to compensate for menstrual blood loss. The sources includes red meat, lentils, spinach, and iron-fortified cereals.

Also Read: Know how to prevent and treat urinary tract infections during pregnancy

3. Magnesium

Plays a role in muscle function, energy production, and managing PMS symptoms. It also supports heart and bone health. The sources includes nuts, seeds, whole grains, and dark chocolate.

4. Zinc

Supports immune health, wound healing, and hormone production. Zinc is particularly important for maintaining skin health. The sources includes meat, shellfish, legumes, and nuts.

5. Iodine

Essential for thyroid function, which regulates metabolism and energy levels. The sources includes iodised salt, dairy products, and seafood.

Nutritional needs of women across different age groups

1. Adolescence

Increased need for iron and calcium to support growth and the onset of menstruation.

2. Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Higher requirements for folate, iron, calcium, and vitamin D to support the growing foetus and milk production.

3. Menopause

Calcium and vitamin D become crucial to prevent bone loss. Magnesium and vitamin E can help alleviate menopausal symptoms.