UAE based air carrier to resume flights to this destination: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia will resume non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Beirut in Lebanon. The flight service will be in operational from January 9, 2025.

The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency

3L 450 Abu Dhabi 8.25am Beirut 11am A320 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

3L 451 Beirut 11am Abu Dhabi 5.20pm A320 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee decline to all-time low against US dollar

Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Air Arabia said it will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut from December 18, 2024.