UAE based air carrier to resume flights to this destination: Details

Dec 24, 2024, 04:22 pm IST

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia will resume non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Beirut in Lebanon. The flight service will be in operational  from January 9, 2025.

The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule:

Flight     Departure     Time      Arrival    Time      Aircraft   Frequency

3L 450    Abu Dhabi     8.25am  Beirut     11am     A320      Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

3L 451    Beirut     11am     Abu Dhabi     5.20pm  A320      Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday

Earlier this month, the carrier announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Air Arabia said it will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut from December 18, 2024.

