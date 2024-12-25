Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi

A thick layer of fog blanketed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing visibility issues and a dip in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, with the day’s high expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius. The dense fog disrupted train operations and raised concerns about flight schedules in the capital. Passengers were advised to check for updates from airlines regarding potential delays, especially for flights not compliant with CAT III systems.

Several trains experienced significant delays due to the fog, including the 05283 MFP ANVT SF Special, which was over four hours late, and the Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, delayed by over five hours. Airlines like IndiGo issued advisories urging passengers to confirm flight statuses before heading to the airport. The city’s night shelters saw increased occupancy as more homeless individuals sought refuge from the biting cold, with temperatures remaining in single digits.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement, prompting the Centre’s air quality panel to revoke Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On Tuesday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369, reflecting a decline in pollution levels. However, the cold and foggy conditions, coupled with persistent pollution concerns, continued to pose challenges for residents and travelers in the capital.