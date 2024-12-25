Fruit and Cheese Skewers recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup grapes (red or green)

1 apple, cut into bite-sized cubes

1 pear, cut into bite-sized cubes

1/2 cup cubed cheddar cheese (or your favorite cheese such as gouda, brie, or mozzarella)

1/2 cup cubed mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup strawberries, hulled and cut in half (optional)

1/4 cup pineapple chunks (optional)

Fresh mint leaves (optional, for garnish)

Skewers (wooden or metal)

Instructions:

Prepare the Ingredients:

Wash the fruits thoroughly. Cut the apple and pear into bite-sized cubes, hull and halve the strawberries, and cut the pineapple into small chunks (if using).

Cut the cheese into cubes if not pre-cubed.

Assemble the Skewers:

Take a skewer and start by adding a piece of fruit or cheese. A good order could be: start with a grape or a strawberry, followed by a piece of cheese, then an apple or pear cube, another piece of cheese, and finally a grape or pineapple chunk.

Alternate between fruits and cheese for variety and balance in flavor.

Repeat:

Continue assembling the skewers with the remaining fruits and cheese. Depending on the size of the skewers, you can add 4-6 pieces of fruit/cheese per skewer.

Garnish and Serve:

Once the skewers are assembled, you can optionally garnish them with fresh mint leaves for a pop of color and added freshness.

Arrange the skewers on a platter, and they’re ready to serve!