Vivo launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian markets. The handset named Vivo Y29 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB mode. It is available in three finishes: Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, Diamond Black. The phone can be bought from Vivo India e-store.

Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68 inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh great. The phone comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with option to expand it via the microSD card slot.

Also Read: India becomes fourth-largest saver globally: Details

The phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary shooter with a circular LED flash. On the front, there is a 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

It runs on Vivo’s own FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The phone is packed with a a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W of fast charging.