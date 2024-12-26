BSF shoots dead ‘intruder’ at India-Pakistan border

Jaipur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot and killed an intruder attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. BSF said that the person was trying to breach the wired fence when BSF personnel spotted him. BSF recovered an identity card, Pakistani currency, and cigarettes from the intruder.

An FIR has been filed under charges of trespass and violations of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, Kumar said. ‘We have lodged an FIR for trespass, and under the Passports Act, the Foreigners Act, etc. The case is being investigated,’ said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer of the Kesrisinghpur police station.

Also Read: Police arrests 2 Bangladesh-linked terrorists, recover huge cache of weapons

This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents along the border. In August, BSF apprehended an intruder identified as Jagsi Kohli, who entered about 15 kilometers inside Indian territory in Barmer. In March, BSF personnel shot and killed another person attempting to cross the border in Ganganagar. Similar attempts were reported in October 2022 and twice in March 2021, all resulting in the intruders being killed.