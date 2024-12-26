Canada revises Express Entry immigration scheme

Toronto: Canada has revised the revises Express Entry immigration scheme. As per the revised rules, candidates applying for permanent residency (PR) will not get additional points for their job offers. Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship announced this.

The changes will come into effect in spring 2025 and will cover all applicants of Express System. However, the changes will not be implemented on those who have already applied for the application or have been invited to apply. This new decision will affect Indians.

According to the present Express Entry system, applicants with valid job offers can get an additional 50 or even 200 comprehensive ranking system (CRS) points.

A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document that an employer in Canada may need to get before hiring a foreign worker. A positive LMIA will show that there is a need for a foreign worker to fill the job. It will also show that no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to do the job. A positive LMIA is sometimes called a confirmation letter. Once an employer gets the LMIA, the worker can apply for a work permit.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.