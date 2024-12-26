Oppo A5 Pro 5G launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo A5 Pro 5G was launched in China. Oppo A5 Pro 5G price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB + 256GB option. Both 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,200). The handset is offered in four colour options — New Year Red, Quartz White, Rock Black, and Sandstone Purple (translated from Chinese).

The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo A5 Pro 5G ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits peak brightness level, and a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS and autofocus support alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.