Tribute to Manmohan Singh: State declares holiday on December 27

The Karnataka government has declared a state holiday on December 27 and announced seven days of mourning to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening. The state will close all schools, colleges, government offices, and banks on the holiday, with restrictions on public celebrations during the mourning period. The national flag will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect, following a directive from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Dr. Singh, battling a prolonged illness, was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday evening. According to the hospital, he was admitted at 8:06 PM and pronounced dead at 9:51 PM despite intensive medical efforts. The central government has also declared a seven-day national mourning and canceled all official programs scheduled for Friday. A cabinet meeting will finalize arrangements for his state funeral, where he will be cremated with full honors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, recalling Dr. Singh’s wisdom and humility during their interactions when Singh was Prime Minister and Modi was Gujarat’s Chief Minister. Dr. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was a key architect of India’s economic liberalization in 1991 and remains celebrated for his integrity, intellect, and transformative contributions to the nation.