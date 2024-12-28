CPI(M) Urges Govt to Begin Talks with Farmer Groups Immediately

The CPI(M) has called on the government to immediately initiate talks with farmer groups, citing the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26. Dallewal is protesting for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and farm loan waivers, key demands of the farmer movement. His hunger strike, held at the Khanauri border point, has drawn attention to the unresolved issues affecting the farming community.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court granted the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to seek medical treatment, as his condition has become critical. The CPI(M) emphasized that the farmer leader’s protest is driven by legitimate concerns, including demands for MSP legal backing and loan waivers, which are under the central government’s jurisdiction. The party also expressed concern over the widespread unrest among farmers across the country due to the lack of resolution.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau urged the central government to take immediate action and engage in discussions with farmer representatives. The statement called for talks with all farmer organizations and their joint platforms to address the long-standing issues and demands that continue to affect the agricultural sector.