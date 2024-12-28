Know how to delete incognito search history on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac

Mumbai: Incognito mode, also known as private browsing, is a feature in most web browsers that prevents the storage of your browsing history, cookies, and site data. It ensures your activity isn’t recorded locally on your device. But, it doesn’t offer complete anonymity. Your internet service provider, network administrators, and websites you visit can still track your activities.

Here is how you can turn on incognito mode:

Chrome:

Open Chrome

Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

Select New Incognito Tab to browse privately

For Safari:

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Safari.

Tap the tab switcher icon.

Select Private in the bottom-left corner and tap Done.

On Mac:

Open Safari.

Go to the File menu.

Select New Private Window.

For Windows (Microsoft Edge):

Open Microsoft Edge.

Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

Choose New InPrivate Window.

While browsing in incognito mode on Android devices doesn’t save history directly in your browser, traces might still be stored in other areas like DNS cache or network logs. To ensure a thorough cleanup, follow these steps:

Clear App Cache:

Go to Settings > Apps.

Select your browser (e.g., Chrome or Firefox).

Tap on Storage > Clear Cache.

Clear Activity on Google Account:

Open the Google app or visit My Activity.

Tap on Delete activity by > Select Incognito activities > Confirm deletion.

Deleting traces of incognito activity on iPhones or iPads involves clearing browser data and addressing DNS cache. Here’s how:

Clear Browser Data:

For Safari:

Go to Settings

Go to Safari

Select Clear History and Website Data.

For Chrome:

Open Chrome

Tap the three-dot menu

Go to Settings

Select Privacy

Click Clear Browsing Data.

Flush DNS Cache:

Open the Settings app.

Toggle Airplane Mode on and off, or restart your device to refresh the DNS cache.

Review App Permissions

Check any apps linked to your browsing activity to ensure no logs are stored.

To delete incognito history on Windows:

Flush DNS Cache:

Open the Command Prompt (as Administrator).

Type ipconfig /flushdns and press enter.

Delete Temporary Files:

Press Win + R, type %temp%, and hit enter.

Select all files and delete them.

Clear Browser Data:

For Chrome:

Go to Settings

Select Privacy and Security

Click on Clear Browsing Data

Choose “All Time”

And then Clear.

For Edge:

Navigate to Settings

Go to Privacy, Search and Services

Click on Clear Browsing Data.

To clear incognito search history on macOS, focus on clearing browser data and DNS cache. Follow these steps:

Flush DNS Cache:

Open the Terminal app.

Type sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder and press enter.

Clear Browser Data:

For Safari:

Go to Safari

Then Preferences

Click on Privacy

Go to Manage Website Data

Select Remove all.

For Chrome:

Open Chrome

Click the three-dot menu

Go to Settings

Click on Privacy

Select Clear Browsing Data.