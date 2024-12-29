Delicious Banana Cake Recipe: Simple and Easy to Make

Ingredients:

2 to 3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup buttermilk (or regular milk with 1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar added)

Optional: 1/2 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour an 8-inch round or square cake pan.

Prepare Wet Ingredients: In a bowl, cream together the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract and mashed bananas.

Combine Dry Ingredients: In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Mix Dry and Wet Ingredients: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk. Begin and end with the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined.

Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool and Serve: Let the cake cool in the pan for about 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. You can frost it with cream cheese frosting or enjoy it plain.