Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Snowfall Disruption

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened on Sunday after being closed for a day due to heavy snowfall, enabling stranded vehicles to move towards their destinations. According to officials, snow clearance on various stretches of the road allowed passenger traffic to resume. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to maintain lane discipline and drive cautiously, as parts of the highway, particularly between Banihal and Qazigund, remain slippery.

Meanwhile, several other key routes in the region remain inaccessible due to heavy snowfall. These include the Mughal Road, which connects the Poonch district in Jammu to the Kashmir Valley, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar, the Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road. Authorities confirmed that snow accumulation has forced the closure of these roads, impacting inter-district and inter-state travel.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the blocked routes and restore connectivity, officials stated. However, no timeline has been provided for the reopening of the affected roads. Travelers are advised to remain cautious and check for updates before planning their journeys.