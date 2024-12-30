Bengaluru Police Restrict Nandi Hills Entry on New Year’s Eve, Enhance Security

To ensure law and order during New Year’s celebrations, the Bengaluru district administration has restricted access to the popular tourist destination Nandi Hills from 6 pm on December 31 to 7 am on January 1, 2025. District Collector P.N. Ravindra announced the restrictions, including the cancellation of guesthouse bookings for the night. These measures aim to prevent issues such as drunk driving, road accidents, and environmental pollution. Security personnel will be deployed around Nandi Hills to maintain safety and prevent disturbances.

Similar restrictions have been placed on New Year’s celebrations at hotels, resorts, and homestays across the district to manage crowds, reduce noise pollution, and ensure public safety. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated that extensive safety arrangements are in place throughout the city, particularly to protect women and children. A high-level meeting involving various agencies, including the BBMP, Excise Department, State Pollution Control Board, and Fire Department, was held to coordinate efforts and implement precautionary measures.

In Bengaluru, police have set up security checks and picketing points at major celebration hubs, including M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Enhanced surveillance will also be in place around star hotels, pubs, and clubs expecting large gatherings. Authorities have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and report any suspicious activities promptly to maintain a safe and secure environment during the festivities.