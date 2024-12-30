Defense in 2025: Theater Commands, Major Procurements

India’s defence is poised for a significant transformation, with plans underway to implement major organizational changes and revise procurement policies to enhance capabilities. Central to this overhaul is the proposal for Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC), a unified warfighting structure under the Chief of Defence Staff, in collaboration with the Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs. The plan, which includes 198 initiatives and adopts the principle of “One Border One Force,” aims to place all assets of the three services under theatre-specific commanders for streamlined operations. The ITCs will consist of the Maritime Theatre Command for coastal security, the Western Integrated Theatre Command for borders with Pakistan, and the Northern Integrated Theatre Command, headquartered in Lucknow, for the northern frontier with China.

A key focus of the modernization effort is self-reliance, with the government prioritizing indigenous arms and equipment. Recognizing global advancements in hi-tech warfare, the Ministry of Defence is reviewing acquisition procedures to align with the “Aatmanirbharta” initiative. The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 is set for a major revamp in 2025, targeting service-specific needs. Over 500 schemes have been outlined for the next 15 years, spanning force application, battlefield awareness, command and control, and support systems. Notable upcoming projects include six advanced conventional submarines with integrated air-independent propulsion and the procurement of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft.

The Defence Procurement Board has approved an acquisition plan for 2024-26, identifying 25 schemes worth approximately ?40,695 crore for completion in FY 2024-25. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to bolster India’s defence capabilities. The government remains committed to modernizing its armed forces through substantial investments in cutting-edge technology and indigenous production, ensuring a robust and future-ready national defence framework.