Do’s and dont’s  for women  suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some answers about PCOS. Lovneet recommended to add cruciferous vegetables in the diet. The high fiber food items can help combat insulin resistance by slowing down digestion and reducing the effect of sugar on the blood, which is beneficial for people with PCOS.

A food item that is a complete no-no for PCOS patients is liquid sugar as it messes up your insulin metabolism. Lovneet suggests that one should add yoga, especially Bhadrakon Asana, in their workout routine in order to get relief from PCOS symptoms.

Often, PCOS results in face acne. To get rid of the problem, the nutritionist recommends adding pomegranate to your diet. The fruit has antibacterial and sebum-regulating abilities that make it a valuable addition to your skincare regimen. A lifestyle tip to deal with PCOS symptoms – Fixing your sleep timings can go a long way.