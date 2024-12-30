Emirate in UAE announces free parking, toll gate timings

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi announced that surface parking fees will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and will resume at 8am on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the New Year holiday.

It also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge on Wednesday during the public holiday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Thursday, January 2, 2025, during peak hours (7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm).

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi also announced the timings and operations of its Customer Happiness Centres, public buses during the public holiday.

The happiness centres will be closed on January 1 and work will resume on Thursday, January 2. However, customers may continue to apply for the services online using Abu Dhabi Mobility website: https://admobility.gov.ae/, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through TAMM platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

Abu Dhabi Mobility stated that the bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, while conducting additional regional and intercity trips. To view the service timings of public buses services, please visit Abu Dhabi Mobility’s website https://admobility.gov.ae/ or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.