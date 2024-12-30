New Year’s Eve 2024: City-wise restrictions for celebrations

As 2024 comes to a close, India is preparing for New Year’s Eve with detailed guidelines across major cities to ensure safe and incident-free celebrations. Authorities, including police, traffic departments, and anti-narcotics units, have implemented measures for revelers and event organizers. In Hyderabad, hotels, clubs, and restaurants hosting events must secure permissions in advance, install CCTV cameras, and adhere to sound limits, with outdoor systems off by 10 pm. A strict prohibition on drug use and responsible alcohol service has been mandated, with penalties for violations. Liquor shops in Telangana will remain open until midnight, and events can continue until 1 am.

Bengaluru authorities have imposed similar restrictions, requiring celebrations to end by 1 am. Major flyovers will close after 10 pm, except for the KIA International Airport Elevated Expressway, where two-wheelers are banned during late hours. Police will conduct special drives to curb drunk driving and maintain zero tolerance for violations, while restrictions on fireworks and loudspeakers aim to reduce disturbances. Key areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala will have heightened surveillance to manage large crowds.

Mumbai has extended operating hours for bars and restaurants until 5 am, under strict police supervision. Terrace parties can continue after midnight but must comply with noise restrictions. Establishments are encouraged to provide safe transportation for intoxicated guests. In other cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune, authorities have focused on sound regulations, increased police presence, and enhanced safety measures in key entertainment zones to ensure peaceful and secure celebrations.