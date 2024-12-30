Yearender 2024: 5 low-budget films that ruled box office

Mumbai: In 2024, many low-budget content-rich films were released in India. And, some of these fils performed well in the Indian box-office. As 2024 is about to end, here are top 5 low-budget films that left their mark on the box office this year and earned multiple times their filmmaking cost.

Hanu-Man

The first film in this list is Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man, which was originally a Telugu language film. This film was released pan India on January 12, 2024.Made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, this film had a lifetime collection of around Rs 301–350 crores worldwide.

Article 370

Another low-budget movie that dominated the box office among this year’s films was Article 370, in which Yami Gautam played the role of an NIA agent Juni Haksar. The movie was produced by her husband Aditya Dhar. The budget of the film was only around Rs 20 crores, but this movie did a lifetime business of more than Rs 110.57 crores. The film was released on February 23, 2024.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces two one-way special trains: Details

Shaitaan

Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Shaitaan’, was released in theatres on March 8, 2024 this year. R Madhavan and Jyothika were seen with him in the film. The budget of this movie based on black magic was around Rs 40 crores. The movie earned around Rs 211 crores worldwide.

Munjya

This film starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma hit the theaters on June 7, 2024. The story of the film is based on the folklore of a village. Munjya’s budget was just Rs 30 crores, but the film’s earnings were around Rs 132.13 crores.

Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar starrer film ‘Stree’ was released in the year 2018 . The second part of the film was released on August 15, 2024. This film remained at the box office for more than 50 days. The budget was only Rs 60 crores. This low-budget movie had a worldwide collection of Rs 874.58 crores in its lifetime.