ISRO to mark 100th Sriharikota launch with GSLV mission in January

ISRO is preparing for a historic milestone with its 100th rocket launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, scheduled for January 2025. The Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission will follow Monday’s PSLV-C60 mission, which marked the 99th launch and successfully placed two spacecraft for the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) in a circular orbit. ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlighted the significance of the milestone, emphasizing the agency’s achievements and future goals.

Looking ahead, Somanath announced that the January mission will carry the NVS-02 navigation satellite, part of the second-generation NavIC constellation, which follows the successful deployment of NVS-01 in May 2023. He also noted ISRO’s plans for more advanced SpaDeX missions, focusing on complex docking systems as part of India’s space sector reforms and expanding activities in the domain. These missions aim to enhance the country’s capabilities in space research and technology.

Explaining the rescheduling of the PSLV-C60 mission, Somanath detailed the rigorous “conjunction study” undertaken to ensure safe satellite placement by avoiding proximity with other satellites in orbit. The launch was adjusted to 10 p.m. on December 30 to maximize orbital distance from nearby satellites, showcasing ISRO’s commitment to precision and safety in its missions.