Know most important foods to boost your fertility

Having a healthy lifestyle and sex life is the first and primary thing one should do to boost his or her fertility. As per experts, diet can have a significant impact on fertility and reproductive health.

‘Many studies have demonstrated that eating a fertility or pro-fertility diet can lead to a shorter time to pregnancy, a decreased chance of ovulatory infertility and greater live birth rates following fertility procedures like IVF, said Dr Nishi Singh, MBBS, DGO, MS (Obstetrics and gynaecology) from Prime IVF.

A fertility diet includes whole foods, organic vegetables, fruit, whole grains, fish, poultry, more omegas and less trans fats, and recommended avoiding fast food, alcohol and caffeine.

Top five fertility-boosting foods right now.

1. Salmon

Salmon’s high omega-3 fatty acid content makes it a great food for boosting fertility in both sexes. Vitamin D and selenium, both of which are abundant in the food, may also contribute to stronger sperm.

2. Eggs

Fertility-boosting vitamin B can be found in abundance in eggs. They contribute much to one’s health and fitness because of their high protein content. Together with their other nutrients, choline found in eggs helps guarantee a healthy pregnancy.

3. Walnuts

The excellent fats in walnuts are beneficial to your reproductive health. Walnuts, thanks to their high omega-3 content, may help improve fertility. Have them as a snack, already!

4. Sunflower Seeds

Vitamin E, which is abundant in sunflower seeds, has been shown to increase sperm count in men. Sperm count, motility, and DNA fragmentation are all enhanced. Further, sunflower seeds are a good source of folate, selenium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Pulses and beans

Both are rich in protein and research shows that women who consume more plant-based proteins also have more regular ovulation cycles. There is some evidence that eating lentils can improve fertility by facilitating fertilization.