11 Maoists surrender before Chief Minister

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, 11 Maoists surrendered before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli district. Out of these, 8 are women and 3 are men. These 11 people were carrying rewards of more than Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra. All of them were given financial assistance of Rs 86 lakh to live their lives in the future.

Also Read: Rajendra Arlekar Takes Oath as Kerala Governor; CM Vijayan, Dignitaries Attend

One of the surrendered rebel is Tarakka Sidam. She was a member of the Dandkaranya Zonal Committee, has been active in the movement for 38 years and carried a bounty of Rs 75 lakh across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. She is the wife of senior naxalite leader, Bhupathi, presently a politburo member of the banned CPI (Maoist) and brother of late Kisanji, another politburo member of the banned organisation.