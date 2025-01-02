45 injured as bus crashes into two trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

Around 45 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus collided with two trucks that had already crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Lahdi Ka Bas in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Thursday. The accident occurred amid dense fog, according to Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta. The bus, carrying devotees traveling from Ujjain to Delhi, suffered significant damage, particularly to its front portion.

Of the injured, over 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital, with four being referred to Jaipur for specialized treatment. Several passengers opted to continue their journey to Noida and Delhi for medical care. To manage the large number of injured, District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Sharma deployed additional doctors and staff.

The incident highlights the dangers of poor visibility caused by dense fog, which was a contributing factor to the crash. Local authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution while driving on highways during adverse weather conditions to prevent such mishaps.