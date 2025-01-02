PM Modi to Launch Major Development Projects in Delhi Before Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of development projects in Delhi on Friday, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and two urban redevelopment projects. The projects are part of a broader push by the BJP-led government ahead of the Delhi assembly elections expected in February. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh and two academic blocks in East Delhi and Dwarka, as per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). These efforts aim to enhance education and living standards in the city.

As part of a slum rehabilitation initiative, Modi will visit the newly constructed Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar and hand over keys to eligible residents. The flats, developed under the “housing for all” mission, provide improved living conditions and amenities for JJ cluster residents. The government has heavily subsidized the construction, with beneficiaries paying a nominal contribution and maintenance fees. Modi will also inaugurate the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Nauroji Nagar, replacing old quarters with modern commercial towers, and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Sarojini Nagar, featuring eco-conscious residential units.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate a CBSE integrated office complex in Dwarka and lay the foundation for three new projects at Delhi University worth over ?600 crore. The CBSE complex, built for around ?300 crore, includes offices, an auditorium, and an advanced data center with eco-friendly features. Both the WTC and GPRA projects incorporate green building practices, including solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and sewage treatment systems, emphasizing sustainable development. These initiatives highlight the government’s focus on urban modernization and improved infrastructure in Delhi.