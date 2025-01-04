BBMB issues warning on low water levels in dams to member states

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued a cautionary advisory to the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan regarding water usage. This follows the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of below-normal rainfall in North India between January and March, which could exacerbate water scarcity. Storage levels in major reservoirs are already significantly lower than normal, with Bhakra Dam at just 43% of its capacity, and Pong Dam at 30%, both far below the 10-year average for this time of year.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) further underscores the concern, revealing that the northern region’s reservoirs have only 44% of their total storage capacity, a decrease from 57% last year. This situation is worsened by reduced inflow into key dams, with Bhakra and Pong experiencing inflows well below normal. Inflows at Bhakra Dam on January 3 were recorded at 4,700 cusecs, while outflows were at 10,000 cusecs. The Pong Dam reported a higher-than-normal outflow due to increased demand from the areas it serves.

During a meeting with member states, BBMB emphasized the need for careful planning of water demand, urging states to adjust their projections in light of the ongoing water shortage. The situation is compounded by infrastructure factors, such as the closure of some canals by the Punjab Irrigation Department, which has further reduced the outflow from Bhakra Dam. The BBMB has advised all involved states to take these conditions into account to effectively manage their water resources in the coming months.