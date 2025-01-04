iQOO launches upgraded variant of Z9 Turbo: Details

Mumbai: iQOO an upgraded variant of the iQoo Z9 Turbo in China. The new device named ‘iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition’ is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model. The 12GB+ 512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000), and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. The standard variant was unveiled in April last year with a 6,000mAh battery.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, IR remote control, X-axis linear motor, and proximity sensor. The phones pack an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer facial recognition feature. It has IP64-rated protection against dust.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging (via OTG).