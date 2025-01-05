Bengaluru Weather: Cold Wave to Lower Temperatures, Heavy Fog Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant temperature drop in Bengaluru over the next two days, with the minimum temperature expected to dip to 10.2°C. This would mark one of the coldest spells in recent years, as the city’s January average minimum temperature typically hovers around 15.8°C. The record low for Bengaluru was 7.8°C, registered on January 13, 1884. The cold wave impacting southern India is cited as the primary factor behind this sudden drop in temperatures.

The IMD has also issued a warning for dense morning fog, which could severely reduce visibility and potentially disrupt travel. Coastal Karnataka is not expected to experience major temperature changes, but interior regions could see a further 2°C dip. The department advised commuters to exercise caution during foggy hours and stated that maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are likely to be around 27°C and 15°C, respectively, during this period. This weather change is linked to the cold wave and snowfall affecting northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, which have contributed to colder conditions across Karnataka.

In neighboring Telangana, a cold wave warning has been issued, with minimum temperatures in some areas expected to plummet to between 2°C and 4°C over the next three days. As Bengaluru and other affected regions brace for these chilly conditions, residents are urged to prioritize safety during early morning travel and prepare for temperatures well below the seasonal norm.