Delhi-Pune Flight Delayed 10 Hours, Passengers Stuck Inside for 7+ Hours

Passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1176 from Delhi to Pune endured a grueling 10-hour delay, spending over seven hours confined to the aircraft before being asked to deboard. The flight, originally scheduled for 9:40 pm on Friday, faced initial delays due to fog and low visibility. As the wait stretched into the early hours of Saturday, passengers, including senior citizens, requested to return to the terminal for comfort. However, at 5:30 am, they were deboarded due to a “technical issue” and sent back to the terminal for another round of security checks. Eventually, the same aircraft resumed the journey, departing at 7:30 am and landing in Pune by 10 am.

The delay coincided with widespread disruptions at Pune Airport, where over 32 flights faced delays between midnight and noon on Saturday. Passengers at the newly operational terminal reported inadequate facilities, with many forced to stand for hours or sit on carpets due to overcrowding. A lack of clear communication from airlines only added to the frustration, as passengers shared their grievances on social media.

Pune resident Ambadas Gawande, traveling with his family, described the ordeal, noting the inconvenience of being shuffled between buses and terminal checks before reboarding the same plane. Meanwhile, videos shared online captured chaotic scenes at Pune Airport, further highlighting the poor handling of the situation.