India, US Boost High-Tech Ties Amid Policy Continuity

India and the U.S. are working to sustain high-tech collaboration amid the ongoing transition in U.S. administration. During outgoing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to India on January 5-6, discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will focus on ensuring continuity in the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). This initiative, launched in 2022, aims to deepen strategic ties in advanced fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications, space, semiconductors, and biotechnology. Sullivan is also set to deliver a lecture at IIT Delhi, underlining the significance of innovation partnerships.

The collaboration seeks to align U.S. and Indian semiconductor incentive programs, including plans to establish six Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units in India by 2026. A recent Memorandum of Understanding on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership marks a key milestone in fostering commercial opportunities, research collaboration, and talent development. Micron Technology’s investment of $825 million, supported by the Indian government, to build a semiconductor assembly facility further highlights the growing economic and technological cooperation. The project, part of a larger $2.75 billion investment, is expected to create 20,000 jobs in the coming years.

Policy continuity remains essential for advancing these initiatives, especially in the face of “America First” policies and discussions around domestic manufacturing in the U.S. Both nations aim to establish stable frameworks that balance their interests while securing India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain. This cooperation reflects the mutual commitment to expanding high-tech ties and fostering innovation in both countries.