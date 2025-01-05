Mizoram-Myanmar Border Movement Restricted per Union Govt Directives

Security measures along Mizoram’s 510-km border with Myanmar have been tightened following directives from the Union Government, regulating movement within 10 km on either side of the unfenced boundary. Residents from both countries in this zone now require a border pass to cross, valid for a maximum of seven days. The initiative, effective since December 31, is implemented by state police, Assam Rifles, and health officials at designated crossing points, with passes issued based on proof of residence within the 10 km radius, as outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The new rules apply to six border districts in Mizoram—Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip. Residents must obtain the pass at crossing points such as Zokhawthar and Hnahlan, operating Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Proof of residence can be provided by local authorities, with the passes allowing a single adult or a parent with up to three children to travel. Additional passes can be issued for families with more children. The passes, featuring photographs and QR codes, must be returned at the issuing crossing point within seven days.

The stricter border protocols, which reduced the free movement regime (FMR) range from 16 km to 10 km, aim to enhance monitoring and security. Border pass applicants undergo identity verification, biometric recording, and health screenings by officials from the state police, Assam Rifles, and health departments. The Assam Rifles oversees the process, ensuring compliance through checks and legal actions for violations. This development comes amidst delays in implementing a complete scrapping of the FMR, announced earlier by the Union Home Minister.