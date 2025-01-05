Tamil Nadu CM Stalin offers $1M reward for deciphering Indus Valley script

The Indus Valley script, an enigma that has puzzled scholars for over a century, remains undeciphered, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remarked on Sunday. While inaugurating a three-day international conference commemorating the centenary of the Indus civilisation’s discovery, Stalin highlighted the persistent efforts of researchers to decode the ancient script. To incentivize these endeavors, he announced a reward of $1 million for anyone who successfully deciphers the script.

Renowned for its advanced urban culture, the Indus Valley civilisation is one of the earliest known to humanity, yet its script and the circumstances surrounding its decline remain a mystery. Stalin’s initiative aims to unravel these unanswered questions and deepen understanding of this ancient society.