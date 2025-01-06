Canada PM Trudeau steps down under mounting pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing mounting pressure from within his Liberal Party. Trudeau stated he would step down as both the party leader and prime minister once the Liberals select a new leader. Speaking at a press conference, he reflected on his tenure since 2015, highlighting achievements such as strengthening the middle class, guiding the nation through the pandemic, and protecting free trade in North America. However, he emphasized the need for a fresh choice in leadership for the next election and acknowledged that internal party conflicts made it untenable for him to continue as leader.

Trudeau also expressed concerns about a “paralysed” parliament and announced its suspension until March. Addressing the Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, he criticized Poilievre’s policies, particularly on climate change, stating they were not aligned with Canada’s future needs. Trudeau called for an ambitious and optimistic vision for the country, one that he believes the Conservatives cannot provide. Despite his decision to step down, he affirmed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for his successor.

After nearly a decade in power and three election victories, Trudeau’s popularity has waned due to pressing issues such as housing shortages, rising costs, and immigration policies. Recent polls suggested the Liberals could face significant losses in the next election, intensifying calls from party members for him to resign. Trudeau’s leadership marks him as one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers, but his tenure ends amid growing challenges and shifting public sentiment.