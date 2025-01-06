ECI Publishes Final Voter List for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the final electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, showing a total of 1.55 crore registered voters as of January 1, 2025. This represents a 5% increase from the 1.48 crore voters recorded in 2020, marking a growth in the electorate. The updated list includes 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 1,261 third-gender voters. Additionally, 1.67 lakh new voters were added, with a significant proportion being young voters, as 52,554 individuals aged 18-19 were registered during the Special Summary Revision.

The revised voter list also shows a reduction in the gender gap by four points and a two-point increase in the elector-population ratio. A surge in new voter registrations was noted since mid-December, with over 5.1 lakh applications received. The Election Commission has emphasized the importance of scrutinizing these registrations to prevent any fraudulent submissions. So far, eight FIRs have been filed against individuals for submitting false documents to obtain voter IDs.

Vikaspuri constituency in West Delhi has the highest number of registered voters at 4.62 lakh, while Delhi Cantt in South West Delhi has the lowest, with 78,893 voters. The final voter list also provides a breakdown of voters by age groups, with the largest proportion (41.74 lakh) in the 30-39 age range, followed by 25.89 lakh voters in the 20-29 age group.