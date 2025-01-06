Golden Globes 2025: Full list of winners

New York: The 2025 Golden Globe Awards marked the start of Hollywood’s awards season. The Golden Globe Awards are awards presented for excellence in both international film and television. It is an annual award ceremony held since 1944.The eligibility period for Golden Globes corresponds from January 1 through December 31.

The Golden Globes are currently presented by the Golden Globe Foundation, an organization representing international journalists who reported on the American entertainment industry. Revenue from the ceremony is used by Golden Globe Foundation to fund entertainment-related charities and scholarships, such as the Young Artist Awards.

Also Read: 7 dead, 5 injured as gunmen open fire at bar

Full list of winners:

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film – Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy) – Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film – Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best male actor in a television series (Drama) – Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best supporting female actor on television – Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best supporting male actor on television – Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best male actor in a television series – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay – film – Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best standup comedy on television – Ali Won, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best film (Non-English language) – Emilia Perez

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology or television film – Colin Farrel, The Penguin

Best female actor in television limited series, anthology or television film – Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best female actor in a film (musical or comedy) – Demi Moore, The Substance

Best male actor in a film (musical or comedy) – Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best film (animated) – Flow

Best director (film) – Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best original score (film) – Challengers

Best original song (film) – El Mal, Emilia Perez