Playback singer P Jayachandran passes away

Thrissur: Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran passed away. He breathed his last at Amala hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. He, who was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was aged 80.

Jayachandran has given vocals to 16,000 songs in in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. He has worked with frontline composers in India, such as G. Devarajan, MS Babyraj, Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, MM Keervani, Vidyasagar, etc.

Jayachandran had won a National Film Award for Best Playback Singer, five Kerala State Film Awards, four Tamil Nadu State Awards, the Kalaimamani Award, and the JC Daniel Award, Kerala’s highest honor in cinema.