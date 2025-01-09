PM Modi: Future Lies in Buddha, Not in War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s growing influence on the global stage during his speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. He stated that India, with its rich heritage, can confidently tell the world that the future lies in peace, symbolized by Buddha, rather than in war. Modi highlighted India’s role as the “mother of democracy” and explained that democracy is deeply embedded in the country’s way of life.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the important contributions of the Indian diaspora, describing them as ambassadors who represent the nation abroad. He emphasized that the Indian government is committed to assisting its diaspora in times of crisis, regardless of their location. Modi reflected on the diaspora’s significant role in India’s independence struggle and called upon them to help make India a developed nation by 2047.

Modi further discussed India’s youth, describing the country as both young and skilled. He shared that the government is focused on ensuring Indian youth are equipped with skills, particularly as the global demand for skilled workers continues to rise. Additionally, he noted that the G20 meetings held across India showcased the nation’s diversity, reinforcing the idea that India’s identity is built on inclusivity and pluralism.